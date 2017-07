NCKO offers an amazing variety of American Made Cars, Bikes, Pedal Car Build Off, Vintage Bicycle Display, live bands, DJ Tanoa Samoa, pinstripers, tattoo artists, tons of vendors, our annual moustache contest, BBQ, & cold drinks all day! It all takes place at the oldest district fairgrounds in the state of California, Dixon Fairgrounds, est. 1876. The Madden Hall will host the Knockout Hall of Fame while the Denverton Hall a huge variety of vendors, artists, pinstripers. The 5 spacious lawns make a great spot to park your sled or hot rod & a huge main concourse for display of cars & bikes. Easy access from the 80 freeway, 20 miles West of Sacramento and 35 miles east of Vallejo with multiple hotels nearby.

